Hazy sunshine, humidity inches up Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hazy sunshine again for Tuesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires has made its way back to the Carolinas including Charlotte, creating hazy skies across the region.

Our air quality is forecast to decrease with a code orange air quality alert for Tuesday. This means air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and will include much of North Carolina.

Air quality conditions can change quickly, so please check back with us over the next several days. The humidity level will increase over the next few days and will not change through this week.

Tonight will be mild again with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

The humidity level ramps up on Tuesday, with dew point temperatures climbing back into the 70s and eventually thunderstorm chances will return to the forecast, starting on Tuesday with isolated chances and ramping up more Wednesday. High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s for the rest of the workweek and heat index values will top out near or slightly about 100° each day through Friday.

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine, Stays hot, humidity inches up

Rest of week: Intense heat, scattered storms

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.