PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify for the defense in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elton John testified Monday for the defense in Kevin Spacey ‘s sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

York County Council to potentially reduce size of library board following book controversy
Huntersville Town Council to hear revised plans for proposed Lagoona Bay resort
‘It’s progress’: Salisbury businesses, leaders reflect on Year One of the city’s social district
Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in hit to global food security