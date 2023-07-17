PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch

53-year-old Carl Dean Lewis Jr. was found deceased in a ditch at 1720 Dothan Road, near Tabor City, on Friday, July 14.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus County following the discovery of a body in a roadside ditch, according to a representative with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Per an incident report from the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Carl Dean Lewis Jr., of Loris, S.C., was found deceased in a ditch at 1720 Dothan Road, near Tabor City, on Friday, July 14.

The report lists the incident occurring just after 4:30 p.m.

The death has not been classified as a homicide at this time and is presently being handled as a death investigation.

The sheriff’s office added that the whereabouts of Lewis Jr.’s vehicle is not known at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

