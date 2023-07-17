CMPD: Two people shot in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Charlotte.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Laysan Teal Lane.

Officers found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries and another had non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing but CMPD ask anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

