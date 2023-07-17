PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Two people shot in University City

Officers found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries and another had non life-threatening injuries.
Officers found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries and another had non...
Officers found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries and another had non life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Charlotte.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Laysan Teal Lane.

Officers found two people shot. One suffered life-threatening injuries and another had non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing but CMPD ask anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Tractor trailers mistakenly towed
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Authorities search Lake Norman for drowning victim
Authorities search Lake Norman for drowning victim
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Highway 174 in Hollywood area reopened after fatal crash
Hope for Justice, promoting a meaningful cause to end human trafficking