Boss remembers 23-year-old lost after car crash in work zone

Highway Patrol says a driver hit Ryan Tanner and another construction worker June 26.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family friends remember 23-year-old Ryan Tanner as both a quiet artist and as a construction worker others looked up to.

He was tragically killed late last month after an impatient driver ran through a construction zone and hit him.

Tanner was moving traffic cones in Catawba County along N.C. 150, when Highway Patrol said a driver hit him and another construction worker.

His coworker, Mario, was rushed to the hospital, and Tanner, known as the safety expert on site, died.

Two weeks after the crash, Gary McClelland remembers Ryan followed rules to a T, was quiet and caring, and was an expert with a sketchbook.

“For him to lose his life in a work zone like that is just absolutely terrible,” McClelland said. “[But] he wouldn’t have it any other way. If anyone would’ve had to get hit in his work zone, Ryan would’ve wanted it to be him. That’s just the kind of person he was.”

McClelland begs drivers to think twice before speeding up.

“It’s tough, it’s tragic,” he said. “We hope through this tragedy, people will be more conscientious of these work zones. Please be safe, just let us live!”

The driver who killed Tanner, 80-year-old Jerry Lee Johnson, was not injured. He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and will face a judge in court Dec. 8.

