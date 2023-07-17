PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old from Mecklenburg County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 3-year-old from Mecklenburg County after she was allegedly taken by her mother.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Samalea Daniels was taken from her home in North Carolina, where she lives with her father, who is her legal guardian.

The girl’s mother, Tianna Daniels, is accused of taking the girl. She lives in Virginia Beach.

Police said authorities in both states are working to find the girl and bring her back home.

She is two feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Tianna Daniels and her vehicle.
Tianna Daniels and her vehicle.(Virginia Beach Police Department)

Tianna Daniels drives a gray 2011 Ford Escape with a Virginia license plate numbered ‘N4M45T3.’

Anyone who sees or has any information on where Samalea may be should call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101, the Mecklenburg County Detective Bureau at 704-353-0890, or 911.

