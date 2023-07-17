PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities search Lake Norman for drowning victim

According to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue units have been operating in the Sandbar area of Lake Norman to search for the person.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are search Lake Norman for a person who may have drowned.

According to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue units have been operating in the Sandbar area of Lake Norman to search for the person.

WBTV has reached out to Cornelius-Lemley Fire Department as well as other departments for information.

We will keep you updated as soon as more information become available.

