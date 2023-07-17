Argument leads to shooting outside Charlotte 7-Eleven, witness says
Both men were taken to an area hospital.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon at a northeast Charlotte gas station.
The shooting happened around 1:13 p.m. in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on the 3700 block of North Tryon Street.
When police arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be OK.
According to one witness, the men were arguing before one pulled out a gun and began to shoot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
