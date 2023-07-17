PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 puppies die in hot car; 7 others rescued

Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat exhaustion.
Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat exhaustion.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Two puppies were found dead, and several others were rescued inside a vehicle outside a Las Vegas motel.

Police said they found two pit bull puppies dead inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. Friday. Seven others were alive, rescued and seized by animal control.

According to police, Katrina Brazil was charged with felony animal cruelty. She was granted bail on the condition she have no contact with animals and stay out of trouble.

Temperatures rose to 110 degrees Friday, leading to dangerous conditions for people and pets.

“If you see something, say something, if you see a pet locked in a vehicle,” said Gina Griesen with Nevada Voters for Animals.

The group posts heat advisories for animal owners and warns people about the penalties for leaving animals in the heat.

Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat exhaustion.

Police advise anyone to call 911 immediately if they see a pet or child locked in a hot vehicle.

PETA has other steps you can take, if you see a dog in a hot vehicle:

  • Take photos and video of the vehicle in the car.
  • Note the make, model, color and license of the vehicle.
  • Go into the nearest business, and ask employees to page the vehicle owner.
  • Wait by the vehicle.
  • Call 911.

Signs that a dog is in distress or in need of medical attention include:

  • Curled tongue
  • Whining
  • Vomiting
  • Seizures, shaking, tremors

