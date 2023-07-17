PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 detained after chase involving stolen vehicle ends in York County

Deputies said the chase began in Irmo after a car was stolen.
Two people have been detained after a chase ended in York County on Monday afternoon.
Two people have been detained after a chase ended in York County on Monday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been detained after a car chase ended in York County on Monday afternoon.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began as a carjacking in Irmo.

Deputies from both York County and Chester County were involved in the chase, which ended on I-77 North when the suspect vehicle crashed near Exit 90.

Officials said the vehicle caught fire after it crashed. They have not yet said who the individuals are that were detained, nor what charges they could be facing.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
1 dead in Lake Norman drowning near popular gathering spot, officials confirm

Latest News

York County Council to potentially reduce size of library board following book controversy
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old from Mecklenburg County
‘It’s progress’: Salisbury businesses, leaders reflect on Year One of the city’s social district
Huntersville Town Council to hear revised plans for proposed Lagoona Bay resort
Boss remembers 23-year-old lost after car crash in work zone