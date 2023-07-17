2 detained after chase involving stolen vehicle ends in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been detained after a car chase ended in York County on Monday afternoon.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began as a carjacking in Irmo.

Deputies from both York County and Chester County were involved in the chase, which ended on I-77 North when the suspect vehicle crashed near Exit 90.

Officials said the vehicle caught fire after it crashed. They have not yet said who the individuals are that were detained, nor what charges they could be facing.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.