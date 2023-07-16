PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Parker’s Corporation has settled with the family of Mallory Beach for $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to an attorney for the Beach family.

Mallory Beach was killed in a 2019 boat wreck in Beaufort County. At the time, the boat was being driven by Paul Murdaugh, the since-murdered son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Investigators say Surveillance video shows Paul buying alcohol with his brother, Buster’s license the night of the crash at a Parker’s convenience store.

Tabor Vaux, an attorney for the Beach family, says other occupants on the boat also settled claims against Parker’s, including Morgan Dowdy, Miley Altman, Conor Cook, and Anthony Cook.

The trial for the civil case was originally scheduled for August 14th, that has now been cancelled.

