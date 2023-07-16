PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident

A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing at the Duluth Airshow, officials say.(Source: KBJR via CNN)
By Robb Coles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A parachuter with the United States Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing after a stunt at a Minnesota airshow, according to officials.

The Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, performed Saturday at the Duluth Airshow, KBJR reports. One of the parachuters was involved in a landing accident, airshow officials say.

Witnesses at the airshow say two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked, but one didn’t unlock in time to land safely.

One witness described the incident as “jaw-dropping sad.”

The parachuter was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and taken by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

