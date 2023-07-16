“That’s my biggest thing, why and who?” Kannapolis family still searching for answers in unsolved homicide in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) -On Saturday, the family of Dashawn Ray Gene Dean of Kannapolis went to the scene of his murder to put up reward flyers.

According to Matthews Police Department, on December 13th, 2022 officers said around 1:30 p.m. they got a call about a single-car wreck on Moore Road. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

“For a 27-year-old to just end up shot in the head and crashes the vehicle It’s heavy on the heart and it’s heavy on the brain,” shared Dean’s mother, Rachelle Armstrong.

Seven months later with no suspects, Dean’s family is working hard to get justice by keeping is face out in the community by posting flyers to bring awareness to the case.

Several flyers were hung near 2008 Moore Rd, announcing a $5,000 reward for any information that can help solve the case.

“Sometimes Facebook doesn’t get to everybody, right? And so when it was posted for the $5,000 some people may not have gotten that through Facebook. So just bringing awareness to it and posting it out here will hopefully jog some minds or put a picture with the face and what happened on that day,” said Armstrong.

Anyone with information about Dean’s killing is asked to contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@mattthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793.

“I just want them to come forward and that can be a big break of who did this and why. That’s my biggest thing. Why and who.” shared Armstrong.

