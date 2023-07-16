PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunny skies and tolerable heat entering new week

Along with the tolerable humidity, the chances for afternoon storms will be lower through the middle of the week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some slightly drier air will move in for the early part of the week making temperatures feel less steamy than they have over the past several days.

Along with the tolerable humidity, the chances for afternoon storms will be lower through the middle of the week.

  • Monday:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot
  • Tuesday:  Sun & clouds, stray shower possible
  • Wednesday:  Isolated storms, hot.
The July heat will stick around for this week but at least we’ll get a little relief from the high humidity.  We will wrap up this Sunday partly cloudy and dry with temperatures in the 90s. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.  High pressure over the southeast will limit chances for storms tomorrow.  Most of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

On Tuesday a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.  Most of Wednesday and Thursday look hot and dry but, in the afternoon, a few isolated storms will be possible; expect highs in the mid-90s. 

Friday into next weekend, the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase.  Highs for Friday through next Sunday will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

