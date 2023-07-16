Sunny skies and tolerable heat entering new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some slightly drier air will move in for the early part of the week making temperatures feel less steamy than they have over the past several days.

Along with the tolerable humidity, the chances for afternoon storms will be lower through the middle of the week.

Monday : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot

Tuesday : Sun & clouds, stray shower possible

Wednesday: Isolated storms, hot.

Along with the tolerable humidity, the chances for afternoon storms will be lower through the middle of the week. (WBTV)

The July heat will stick around for this week but at least we’ll get a little relief from the high humidity. We will wrap up this Sunday partly cloudy and dry with temperatures in the 90s. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. High pressure over the southeast will limit chances for storms tomorrow. Most of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

On Tuesday a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Most of Wednesday and Thursday look hot and dry but, in the afternoon, a few isolated storms will be possible; expect highs in the mid-90s.

Along with the tolerable humidity, the chances for afternoon storms will be lower through the middle of the week. (WBTV)

Friday into next weekend, the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase. Highs for Friday through next Sunday will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.