PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police search for missing 3-year-old, taken from Mecklenburg Co. home

Samalea Monet Daniels is believed to be in extreme danger
Samalea Monet Daniels is believed to be in extreme danger
Samalea Monet Daniels is believed to be in extreme danger(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBERG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County and Virginia beach are on the lookout for a missing 3-year-old that was taken from her home.

The Virginia Beach Police Department are looking for 3 -year-old Samalea Monet Daniels. Samalea is 2′10″ and weighs 25 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and police say she was last seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court.

Authorities believe the child is with 29-year-old Tianna Mila Daniels. Tianna has hazel eyes and brown hair,. She is 5′6″ and weighs 130 lbs.

They may be travelling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with a Virginia license plate.

If you have any information on the missing child please contact CMPD or the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead following separate fatal crashes in Iredell County on Friday.
Multiple deadly crashes reported in Iredell Co. Friday
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Tractor trailers mistakenly towed
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon

Latest News

Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's...
Phoenix to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, with US Olympians vs select team format expected
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Crews in Alexander County recovered the body of a person who went missing during flooding on...
Body recovered following Alexander Co. flooding
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Highway 174 in Hollywood area reopened after fatal crash