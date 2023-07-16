Police search for missing 3-year-old, taken from Mecklenburg Co. home

MECKLENBERG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County and Virginia beach are on the lookout for a missing 3-year-old that was taken from her home.

The Virginia Beach Police Department are looking for 3 -year-old Samalea Monet Daniels. Samalea is 2′10″ and weighs 25 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and police say she was last seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court.

Authorities believe the child is with 29-year-old Tianna Mila Daniels. Tianna has hazel eyes and brown hair,. She is 5′6″ and weighs 130 lbs.

They may be travelling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with a Virginia license plate.

If you have any information on the missing child please contact CMPD or the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

