Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing

Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.(WCJB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home off of North Ridge Avenue for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found one person dead on the back porch.

Two people were on the scene and told police they saw someone leaving the home when they arrived.

Officers say they don’t believe this is a random incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

