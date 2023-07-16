Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing
Officers say they don’t believe this is a random incident.
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Officers say they were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home off of North Ridge Avenue for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found one person dead on the back porch.
[Read also: Kannapolis family still searching for answers in unsolved homicide in Matthews]
Two people were on the scene and told police they saw someone leaving the home when they arrived.
Officers say they don’t believe this is a random incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.