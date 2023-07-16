PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Opoku leads Montreal over Charlotte 2-0 in debut with club

Charlotte FC Logo
Charlotte FC Logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) — Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored two minutes apart in the first half to spark CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Opoku, acquired from Los Angeles FC on July 5, found the net unassisted in the 29th minute to give Montreal (9-12-2) the lead in his debut. Opoku had two goals and two assists in 13 starts and 19 appearances for the defending champions before the trade.

Offor made it 2-0, using an assist from Joel Waterman to score his fourth of the campaign.

Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save to earn his ninth clean sheet of the season for Montreal. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (6-9-8).

Montreal picked up a victory to snap a three-match losing streak for a third time this season. The club hasn’t dropped four in a row since 2020.

Charlotte saw a streak of five straight draws come to an end. It was the club’s longest unbeaten run. The last team to play six straight draws was the Chicago Fire in 2014. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw earlier this season. Charlotte falls to 0-3-1 in matches played in Canada.

Montreal had lost two straight matches by 1-0 scores. The club has never been blanked three straight times at home.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Charlotte will travel to play Inter Miami. Montreal will travel to play Toronto FC.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Two men are dead following separate fatal crashes in Iredell County on Friday.
Multiple deadly crashes reported in Iredell Co. Friday
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Tractor trailers mistakenly towed
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Isolated showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend before things clear up on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe storms to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

Amari Bailey and the Hornets agreed to a two-way contract Friday, according to the NBA team.
Hornets reach deal with second-round pick Amari Bailey
App State Football
App State-East Carolina Football Game SOLD OUT
Charlotte FC Logo
In the midst of 5 straight draws, Charlotte FC signs Brecht Dejaegere
Brent Thompson and The Citadel begin preseason practice (The Citadel Athletics)
Former Citadel head coach Brent Thompson joins staff at ECU