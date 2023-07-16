PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash

The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious accident has led to a road closure in east Charlotte.

The I-485 Outer Loop has been closed due to a car crash. The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.

Drivers have been encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

WBTV will keep you updated with more information as soon as it become available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Prior to joining the Explore Cabarrus team, Sheehan served as Sports Development Manager with...
Paul Sheehan joins Cabarrus County CVB as Sales Manager
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber
One crash involves two vehicles at 10035 Highway 17 near Pinckney Street, according to a social...
First responders called to crashes on Hwy. 17