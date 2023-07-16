I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious accident has led to a road closure in east Charlotte.

The I-485 Outer Loop has been closed due to a car crash. The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.

I-485 Outer Loop Closed Due to Serious Accident https://t.co/NQLhdDeZr3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 16, 2023

Drivers have been encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

WBTV will keep you updated with more information as soon as it become available.

