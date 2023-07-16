PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Highway 174 in Hollywood area reopened after fatal crash

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 174 in the Hollywood area is reopened after a fatal collision caused part of the road south of the Willtown Road intersection to be shut down Saturday morning.

In a tweet posted at 11:26 a.m., the department says one person has died and multiple others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp says there were two vehicles involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Highway 174 south closed off Willtown Road for serious collision.

