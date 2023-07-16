Heat index expected to reach up to 105 degrees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy Saturday, today looks to be a much quieter day with lower chances for afternoon storms.

Today: Isolated storms, mostly sunny heat index up to 105

Monday: Stray t-storm possible, mostly sunny & hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid.

The first half of today looks mostly sunny and warm but later this afternoon, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The hot and humid weather will stick around for next week but the chances for afternoon storms will be lower.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

This week's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Next Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

The chances for scattered thunderstorms will return next Friday; expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

