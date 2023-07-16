Heat index expected to reach up to 105 degrees

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Today will be drier but an afternoon storm can’t be ruled out.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy Saturday, today looks to be a much quieter day with lower chances for afternoon storms.

  • Today: Isolated storms, mostly sunny heat index up to 105
  • Monday: Stray t-storm possible, mostly sunny & hot
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid.

The first half of today looks mostly sunny and warm but later this afternoon, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The hot and humid weather will stick around for next week but the chances for afternoon storms will be lower.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

This week's high temperatures
This week's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Next Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

The chances for scattered thunderstorms will return next Friday; expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

