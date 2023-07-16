PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the teenager who died after a high-speed chase with deputies and troopers on Saturday.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Brandon Nunez, 16, of Irmo, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident “, Coroner Rutherford states.

