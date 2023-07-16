Body recovered following Alexander Co. flooding

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Crews in Alexander County recovered the body of a person who went missing during flooding on Saturday.

First responders were called out around 11:27 p.m. to Dover Church Road near Duck Creek Road for a water rescue involving two people, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. One person was found clinging to a tree. They were removed from the water around 12:30 a.m. and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

That person confirmed a second person, later identified as 49-year-old Lisa Michelle Riahi, jumped out of a vehicle.

Crews say she was found dead a little more than 2 miles from the initial incident.

Alexander County Emergency Management recorded 7.3 inches of rainfall in that area.

The investigation is continuing as a death investigation.

