Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte'...
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.”

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”

French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

BFM TV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to performing in May was put off, the French broadcaster said, quoting the singer as saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.

