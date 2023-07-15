Tractor trailers mistakenly towed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viral truck driver from the Charlotte area known for posting about her work on social media platforms like TikTok said a tow company hauled off her rig, although she has permission to park in the area.

As truckers face parking problems, some claim there is another issue of improper towing in the area.

On any given morning, you would two 18-wheelers parked behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Harrisburg, but that changed last week after the Fourth of July.

Instead of picking up their truck and loads for the day, the drivers were left frantically searching for their trucks.

“I know they didn’t tow Sparkle,” said Clarissa Rankin in a post on TikTok.

[Truck drivers calling for more parking in Charlotte as neighbors complain]

Clarissa Rankin, the owner and operator of JC Rankin Transports, showed up at her usual parking spot near the corner of Tractor Lane and Pepsi Way last week, but her truck was missing. Rankin said she has parked there for years with permission from the property owners.

Rankin said, “We came to get ready to go out for a load for that day and our trucks were completely gone and it was a sign up saying, towed.”

Yvonne Glenn, the vice president of No JoLogistics added, “He took ours July 6 around 2:15 a.m. and they took Clarissa’s truck the day before, which was July 5 around 12 a.m. based off of her disconnection of the ELD.”

The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks. Both claim they lost thousands of dollars that day in missed deliveries and damage to their truck from being removed.

The truckers also said the GPS and other equipment on the trucks were disconnected in the process.

“Money lost, content wasn’t made, and it took a lot of resources to find our truck, no police report or nothing,” said Rankin.

Towing signs were posted on July 4th when XXX Trucking and Towing signed a contract with an associate at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Harrisburg.

The signed contract was not authorized by the store manager.

“Sonic, Pizza Hut and O’Reilly was able to come together and say no, we see them trucks parked there every day, they’ve got permission to be there, we have never gave nobody permission to put out a tow truck sign,” said Rankin.

It would have cost the truckers $6,000 each to get their trucks back, but they were able to provide proof they could park on Tractor Lane.

Kim, an executive member of XXX Trucking & Towing Company said, “They produced that to us, we apologized for the inconvenience and the mistake that was made, we politely gave them permission to take their trucks off the property at no costs.”

The towing company said there was a misunderstanding and they wanted to provide ethical services to the store.

Although the trucks were released without paying, that wasn’t enough for the truck drivers.

“It’s very frustrating and I need them to be held accountable for their actions,” said Glenn.

The truck drivers said the auto parts store sent a cease and desist to the towing company and the truck drivers are exploring legal options.

XXX Trucking & Towing Company said that the claims about their company is misinformation.

The District Manager for O’Reilly and the property owners declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.