Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A rally car passenger died in a single-vehicle crash during a rally race in Maine on Friday, authorities reported.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened during the annual Forest Rally Race near Lower Richardson Lake on South Arm Road.

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the driver of the car failed to negotiate a left turn and lost control, hitting a tree on the passenger side.

Officials reported helmets and restraining devices were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

