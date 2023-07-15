PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple deadly crashes reported in Iredell Co. Friday

The crashes happened about three hours apart.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are dead following separate fatal crashes in Iredell County on Friday evening.

The first happened at 3:30 p.m. on Amity Hill Road, close to Tucker Road.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Honda motorcycle was headed east on Amity Hill Road when it veered off to the right and struck a tree.

The driver, 52-year-old Tony Jason Hendrick, was ejected.

He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Troopers say impairment is a contributing factor in the crash.

The second wreck happened about three hours later, at Island Ford Road at Old Miller Road.

According to troopers, a Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Christopher Alexander Rodriguez, tried to turn left from a stop sign onto Island Ford Road and turned in front of a Dodge Ram.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

