Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who led deputies on a chase Friday night.

Walter Louis Brown was arrested and charged in connection to the chase.

The sheriff’s office says Brown was already wanted by multiple agencies on charges that include: pointing and presenting a firearm, hit and run with property damage, driving under suspension for DUI second offense, traffic offenses, uninsured motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights second or subsequent, and driving under suspension.

Deputies received a tip from an off-duty deputy about a possible stolen vehicle in the area of North Main Street, according to a Facebook post the department posted Saturday morning.

After spotting the vehicle, they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies say Brown immediately fled in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it was an intense chase, with Brown exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot, attempting to hide.

He was located and taken into custody without incident, the post says.

The sheriff’s office says Brown also led deputies on a chase on July 7.

Brown was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

