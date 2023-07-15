Funeral held for longtime Charlotte preacher, the Rev. Dr. Paul Drummond Sr.

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
He began preaching in Charlotte in 1970.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime Charlotte pastor was laid to rest Saturday.

The Rev. Dr. Paul Wayne Drummond Sr. died June 26 at 90 years old.

Drummond, a native of Woodruff, S.C., knew he wanted to preach from the time he was 20 years old.

He earned an atrium baccalaureate degree in social services after spending two years in the army. He then earned a Master of Divinity degree and then in 1981, earned an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree from Shaw University.

He began his pastorate in 1959 but came to Charlotte in 1970 to preach at Saint Paul Baptist Church. Throughout his time there, the congregation grew from about 500 to 3,000 congregants.

Drummond retired from the church in 1997 but two years later, began preaching at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church.

He retired at the end of 2012.

He was then elected Pastor Emeritus of Saint Paul Baptist Church in 2000.

Throughout his many years in Charlotte, Drummond contributed to the community in many ways, including being part of the City of Charlotte’s Planning Commission, Mayor’s Tri-State Crime Committee, President Lyndon Johnson’s Model Cities program, and the YMCA.

His lifetime memberships include NAACP and Progressive National Baptist Convention.

Drummond also served on many boards and committees at his alma maters and in the Christian community.

