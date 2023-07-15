First Alert Weather Day issued Saturday ahead of potentially severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is another First Alert Weather Day for numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected to develop across our area later. By the end of the weekend and Monday, the chances for afternoon storms will decrease but the hot and humid conditions will stay around.

First Alert Weather Day today: Showers & storms likely, hot

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, heat index up to 105

Monday: Stray thunderstorm possible, mostly sunny & hot

Today will start out with some sunshine but later this afternoon, more showers and storms will move into the area and some of those storms could be strong to severe. Before the storms move in, highs will climb into the low to mid-90s; expect highs in the lower 90s. Storms will wind down before midnight giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

On Sunday there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will stick around for next week but the chances for afternoon storms will be lower. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures will hang out in the mid-90s most of next week. (First Alert Weather)

Next Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

The chances for scattered thunderstorms will return next Friday; expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

