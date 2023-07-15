PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe storms to wrap up the weekend

Isolated showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend before things clear up on Monday.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend before things clear up on Monday.(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this Saturday with some showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

  • Sunday: Isolated storms, mostly sunny heat index up to 105
  • Monday: Stray t-storm possible, mostly sunny & hot
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid.

The storms will wind down before midnight giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. On Sunday there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will stick around for next week but the chances for afternoon storms will be lower.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. The chances for scattered thunderstorms will return next Friday; expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

