PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Colleton Co. Coroner IDs victims in Green Pond house fire, stabbings

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner has released the identities of the victims who were found dead following a house fire in the Green Pond community at the beginning of the month.

Two of the victims’ have been previously identified as 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and 11-year-old Sariya Manigo.

The coroner’s office identified the four remaining victims as 101-year-old Maggie Magwood, 73-year-old Amose Magwood, 49-year-old Allen Burnell and 7-year-old Shamiah Rutledge.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond around 11 a.m. on July 2. One person was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition, deputies said.

The surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said Wright and Shariah Manigo were the sister-in-law and daughter of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office and SLED have not determined a motive at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

One crash involves two vehicles at 10035 Highway 17 near Pinckney Street, according to a social...
First responders called to crashes on Hwy. 17
The publisher of The Charlotte Observer for over two decades has died.
Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
Deputies investigating overnight burgalary at gun store
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown