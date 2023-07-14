Union County mail thefts reportedly on the rise, police say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County residents are reporting thefts from their home mailboxes, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The thieves, who are believed to be driving a black Cadillac SUV, are targeting mailboxes that have their flags raised in the morning, officials said.

Neighbors living in Marvin, Weddington, Wesley Chapel and Indian Trail have been targeted.

These mail thefts likely are linked to other thefts in the Charlotte metro area, officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Tips also can submitted via the free UCSO smartphone application.

For more information about mailbox theft and prevention, click here.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.