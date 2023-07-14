Two teenagers arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The homicide took place just off University Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.
Two teenagers are charged with murder after a 17-year-old was fatally shot on July 8.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on July 8.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Savion Rashaad Lockhart was shot on Turtle Point Road, just off University Boulevard, on Saturday evening.

He later died at the hospital.

On July 13, police arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Reginald Marsaeus Moses and a 17-year-old, in connection with the case.

Reginald Marsaeus Moses
Reginald Marsaeus Moses(MCSO)

Both suspects are charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police initially said a confrontation between two people led up to the shooting.

Another person was injured but is expected to recover.

