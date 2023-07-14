PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tega Cay seeks permit to hire sharpshooters to kill deer

The city believes this is the best solution to culling its out-of-control deer population.
The city council first floated the idea in September and took a major step forward this week.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - Tega Cay city leaders think using sharpshooters is the best solution for its out-of-control deer population.

The Tega Cay City Council floated the idea in September and voted Monday night to apply for a permit with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

If issued, it would allow the South Carolina city to hire a professional to use sharpshooters to kill the animals.

This is after the city reported there are almost 900 deer within the 4.5 square mile suburb. That number jumped by at least 30 in less than a year.

In Monday’s meeting, concerns about the deer were brought up, like car accidents involving the animals and obstacles to golfing or gardening.

However, it’s a polarizing move in the community.

“I love deer, I don’t want anything bad to happen to them, but it is a little annoying,” said Rina Musgrove, who moved to the area four years ago.

“The controlled hunt’s the answer in my opinion. Bottom line is you’re still going to have a decent amount of deer and they’re still going to procreate and you’re going to be right back at this,” resident Lance Taylor said.

“We’re just extremely concerned about the risks involved with something like that,” Mary Ickert, another resident, countered.

Ickert said she decided to start a nonprofit this week called the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation. She wants to put pressure on city leaders to consider other methods like sterilization to cull the deer population, and she plans to meet with the mayor as soon as they’re formally established.

“It means we can continue to enjoy these animals, look after them, and not have to slaughter them,” Ickert said.

If the city gets the permit, it will be able to start making moves on this come October.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
The crash happened early Thursday in south Charlotte.
Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

The goal of the camp was to bring tennis to children in urban and rural areas.
Tennis camp aims to help youth in Anson, Rowan counties
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say