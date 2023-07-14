Tega Cay seeks permit to hire sharpshooters to kill deer

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - Tega Cay city leaders think using sharpshooters is the best solution for its out-of-control deer population.

The Tega Cay City Council floated the idea in September and voted Monday night to apply for a permit with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

If issued, it would allow the South Carolina city to hire a professional to use sharpshooters to kill the animals.

This is after the city reported there are almost 900 deer within the 4.5 square mile suburb. That number jumped by at least 30 in less than a year.

In Monday’s meeting, concerns about the deer were brought up, like car accidents involving the animals and obstacles to golfing or gardening.

However, it’s a polarizing move in the community.

“I love deer, I don’t want anything bad to happen to them, but it is a little annoying,” said Rina Musgrove, who moved to the area four years ago.

“The controlled hunt’s the answer in my opinion. Bottom line is you’re still going to have a decent amount of deer and they’re still going to procreate and you’re going to be right back at this,” resident Lance Taylor said.

“We’re just extremely concerned about the risks involved with something like that,” Mary Ickert, another resident, countered.

Ickert said she decided to start a nonprofit this week called the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation. She wants to put pressure on city leaders to consider other methods like sterilization to cull the deer population, and she plans to meet with the mayor as soon as they’re formally established.

“It means we can continue to enjoy these animals, look after them, and not have to slaughter them,” Ickert said.

If the city gets the permit, it will be able to start making moves on this come October.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.