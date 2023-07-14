Storms likely at times Friday, high heat and humidity to last through weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Humidity and storms are back as we close out the work week.

Lingering storms are possible into Friday morning, but most of the storms will hold off until the second half of the day. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s and reach the low 90s by the afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees again until storms move back in. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for our Friday as numerous storms are expected, a few of which could be strong to severe.

FRIDAY: Hot, humid, numerous storms

WEEKEND: Steamy with scattered storms

NEXT WEEK: Even hotter, but trending drier

Weekend Outlook: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again top out around the 100-degree mark! Scattered storms are likely on Saturday and possible on Sunday. Keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App handy if you have any outdoor plans!

Heading into next week, even hotter and drier conditions will settle into the region. Highs will lift back into the mid to upper 90s with only an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance in the forecast.

