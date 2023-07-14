PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

S.C. Ride to End ALZ kicks off after hitting historic, million-dollar milestone

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July heat isn’t stopping hundreds of cyclists from pedaling from one side of South Carolina to the other over the next three days.

Their goal is to support those fighting Alzheimer’s and those researching a cure through the South Carolina Ride to End ALZ.

Riders started Friday morning in the Upstate in Simpsonville before making their way into the Midlands and closing out the first 66-mile leg of their ride in Newberry.

This year, more than 400 cyclists are signed up and sweating it out, including Greenville’s Andrew King.

“I took my bike to a part-time job, goofing off, and the boss that we were working for, his wife was in senior health and said, ‘I didn’t know you guys ride bikes,’ and then she told us about this event,” King said.

That was more than a decade ago, and King has cycled every year since then in the longest-standing state Alzheimer’s ride in the country, now in its 15th year.

“We enjoy the friendship, the camaraderie. We love riding our bikes. But we know that Alzheimer’s hits far too many people, and the money going to help the families, help providing resources is what brings us out here,” King, riding for his 13th time this year, said.

The ride hit a huge milestone before they even took off Friday morning, becoming the first state Ride to End ALZ to raise $1 million in one year.

That money goes toward care and support services provided through the Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina and to advance research efforts.

“We are funding projects across the country and across the globe to find better means of diagnosis and treatment and hopefully prevention and, one day, a cure,” Beth Sulkowski, vice president of communications for the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

They are as close as they have ever been.

This year’s ride comes just days after the FDA gave full traditional approval for the first time to a drug that can slow the progression of this disease.

“It’s the best news that we’ve had in ages,” Sulkowski said. “That means people who have been diagnosed in the early stages or in mild cognitive impairment have more of the good days.”

Nearly 100,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s right now, and another 216,000 are serving as caretakers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

As the three-day, 255-mile trek shows, so many South Carolinians are committed to riding for more good days in the years ahead.

“We have to,” King said. “Can’t stop.”

On Saturday, riders will leave from in Newberry and make their way down to Orangeburg, and then they will close out their ride on Sunday in Mount Pleasant.

People can still donate to the ride through the Alzheimer’s Association website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber
DeSantis will speak at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make presidential campaign stop in York Co. on Monday
Marijuana
Veterans frustrated as House speaker says medical marijuana legalization unlikely to pass this year
An employee works at the Flex LTD plant in West Columbia on July 6, 2023.
Conservation groups say Biden’s visit highlights importance of clean energy industry in S.C.
The medical use of cannabis products is permitted in 38 states and the District of Columbia,...
North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says