Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown

Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.(County of Lexington)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Swansea Police Department were on the scene of a residential structure fire.

The fire occurred in the 800 block of Redmond Mill Road in Swansea.

Officials said the road was opened back up after the fire was put out.

Only one person was displaced due to the fire and no injuries were reported.

Lexington County Fire Service, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and SLED are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.

