Pineville man wins $1 million in new lottery game
The big win came after the man bought a $10 scratch-off at Food Lion.
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville man recently scored a $1 million win on a new scratch-off lottery game.
Jerry Mullins purchased the $10 Multiplier Mania ticket from the Food Lion on Johnston Road.
He chose to take home the lump sum of his winnings, leaving with more than $427,000 in his pocket.
The Multiplier Mania game began last month with six $1 million top prizes. Mullins was the first to claim a top prize.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is valued at nearly $900 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Related: Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
Watch continuous live news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.