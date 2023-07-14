Pineville man wins $1 million in new lottery game

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville man recently scored a $1 million win on a new scratch-off lottery game.

Jerry Mullins purchased the $10 Multiplier Mania ticket from the Food Lion on Johnston Road.

He chose to take home the lump sum of his winnings, leaving with more than $427,000 in his pocket.

The Multiplier Mania game began last month with six $1 million top prizes. Mullins was the first to claim a top prize.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is valued at nearly $900 million for Saturday’s drawing.

