Pineville man wins $1 million in new lottery game

The big win came after the man bought a $10 scratch-off at Food Lion.
A Pineville man recently won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.
A Pineville man recently won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.(NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville man recently scored a $1 million win on a new scratch-off lottery game.

Jerry Mullins purchased the $10 Multiplier Mania ticket from the Food Lion on Johnston Road.

He chose to take home the lump sum of his winnings, leaving with more than $427,000 in his pocket.

The Multiplier Mania game began last month with six $1 million top prizes. Mullins was the first to claim a top prize.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is valued at nearly $900 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Related: Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

