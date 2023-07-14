A North Carolina deputy has been shot and a suspect is in custody
Authorities say a North Carolina deputy has been shot and wounded and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.
The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told reporters. The shooting happened near Pembroke as deputies executed a search warrant, he said.
“The team followed all protocols based on the body camera that I have watched, so far,” Wilkins said. “When they made entry, they took on shots, fired by the suspect.
He said the deputy was struck and taken to the hospital in a patrol car.
No further information was immediately released.
