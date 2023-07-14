Lightning strike sparks multi-alarm apartment fire in Cleveland County

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County apartment complex caught fire late Thursday night after it was struck by lightning, fire officials said.

According to the Shelby Fire Department, the multi-alarm fire was reported just after 11 p.m. on Delta Park Drive in the Carlisle apartment complex.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the attic of the three-story apartment building, but required a response from all Shelby fire stations, as well as volunteer departments nearby.

Officials said there were 24 units in the building, and that while none had fire damage, they all had water damage and utilities had to be shut off.

The apartment building also sustained partial roof collapse.

None of the occupants were able to return to their units.

Firefighters said all tenants either had other places to go, renters insurance that covered hotels, or were able to be placed in other apartments.

