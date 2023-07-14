PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lightning strike sparks multi-alarm apartment fire in Cleveland County

The fire was reported late Thursday night at the Carlisle apartments.
An apartment complex in Shelby sustained a partial roof collapse after lightning sparked a fire Thursday night.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County apartment complex caught fire late Thursday night after it was struck by lightning, fire officials said.

According to the Shelby Fire Department, the multi-alarm fire was reported just after 11 p.m. on Delta Park Drive in the Carlisle apartment complex.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the attic of the three-story apartment building, but required a response from all Shelby fire stations, as well as volunteer departments nearby.

Officials said there were 24 units in the building, and that while none had fire damage, they all had water damage and utilities had to be shut off.

The apartment building also sustained partial roof collapse.

None of the occupants were able to return to their units.

Firefighters said all tenants either had other places to go, renters insurance that covered hotels, or were able to be placed in other apartments.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

