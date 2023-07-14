PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old from Mint Hill
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
The crash happened early Thursday in south Charlotte.
Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say
East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, no injuries reported
Two teenagers arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte
Charlotte set to host Luke Combs concerts this weekend in Uptown
Fans gearing up for Luke Combs concert in Charlotte tonight
Fans gearing up for Luke Combs concert in Charlotte tonight