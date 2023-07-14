“It’s healing, it’s hopeful”: Mother of killed 7-year-old finds relief in Pretrial Integrity Act becoming law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the days following a tragic car accident and the death of her 7-year-old son Max, Jessica Shanks says she immediately felt the urge to take her grief and turn it into something positive.

“It became a place to focus my anger,” Shanks said.

That anger became a push for justice — a push to make sure no other family had to suffer like hers did.

The man accused of recklessly driving over 100 mph into the Shanks’ car and killing Max in July 2022, Jason Palmer, had recently been released on bond for other previous offenses.

That prompted Shanks to start silently pushing for bond reform in North Carolina, meeting with local leaders like CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and Charlotte District Attorney Spencer Merriweather to help enact change.

Last Friday, just days before the one-year anniversary of Max’s death, the Pretrial Integrity Act was officially signed into North Carolina law by Governor Roy Cooper.

“It’s helped me personally… emotionally, to know a difference has been made,” Shanks said.

Beyond her fight for justice, Shanks has also fought to make sure Max’s memory stays alive.

Her family has helped raise funds to send other kids in Charlotte to summer camps, allowing them to find their passions just like Max.

In April, they put on a kickball event that raised $26,000 for local charities.

“It’s healing, it’s hopeful, it’s positive,” Shanks said. “It gives me something to focus on.”

Shanks says many more steps need to be taken to truly reform the bond system in North Carolina, but she feels relieve that this first step has been taken — right as they reach the anniversary of Max’s death.

“We’re at the year mark, so it felt like some sort of wrapped up package of relief,” Shanks said.

