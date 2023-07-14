Investigators: Lightning strike caused west Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A lightning strike to the roof was the cause of an early-morning house fire in west Charlotte Friday morning, investigators said.

Crews were called to the two-story home on Peacehaven Drive shortly after 4 a.m., according to Charlotte Fire. That’s not far from Robert L. Smith Park.

Flames were showing from the roof when crews arrived. Around 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes, department officials said. No injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire released the cause shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials added that the estimated fire loss was $9,000.

The home’s occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

