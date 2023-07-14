Hornets reach deal with second-round pick Amari Bailey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amari Bailey and the Hornets have agreed to a two-way contract, according to president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak.

Terms of the Friday deal were not disclosed, which is team policy.

Bailey, a 6-foot-5 guard from UCLA and a member of the 2022-23 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 games for the Bruins. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists in six postseason games.

The shooting guard, who also played at Sierra Canyon School, was named California Mr. Basketball as a junior in 2020-21 and a McDonald’s High School All-American as a senior in 2021-22.

He was selected in the second round (41st overall) in the 2023 NBA draft. In six NBA Summer League games with the Hornets, he has averaged eight points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

