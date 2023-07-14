PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make presidential campaign stop in York Co. on Monday

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the leading candidates running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will be in York County next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make a campaign stop at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay on Monday evening.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

DeSantis will also make an appearance in Columbia on Tuesday morning.

Free tickets for the Tega Cay stop can be reserved here.

