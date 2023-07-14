First Alert Weather Days: Threat of strong storms, dangerous heat, humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Friday and Saturday due to the threat of rain/thunderstorms and the dangerous heat and humidity.

Today and Saturday: More strong storms likely; First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: Stays hot and humid, lower storm chance

Next Week: Intense heat and tropical humidity

The unsettled weather pattern that we are experiencing right now started on Thursday and will continue through the weekend, with heat index values into the triple digits and daily storm chances.

Autoplay Caption

A shower or thunderstorm will be possible at any point through Saturday night, but the greatest risk for severe weather will come during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest risks appear to be lightning, damaging wind gusts and intense downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

In between, the risk for overnight thunderstorms will continue with muggy lows in the 70s for most.

By Sunday and early next week, thunderstorm chances will lower, but with more sunshine, it will be hotter, and the humidity will not take a break. Highs Sunday through Wednesday are likely to top out in the middle 90s with heat index values well over 100 degrees each afternoon. Storms chances look to return to the forecast late next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.