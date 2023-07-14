PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Rising temperatures before scattered storms this weekend

Anticipate heat indices around 100-degrees before storms start to develop once again.
More storms on the way for the first half of the weekend. Hot & humid conditions to last through the 7-day forecast!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More storms on the way for the first half of the weekend. Hot & humid conditions to last through the 7-day forecast!

  • SATURDAY: Feeling close to 100-degrees, numerous late day storms
  • SUNDAY: Hot, humid, isolated storms
  • NEXT WEEK: Even hotter, stray storms possible
Future cast shows more storms headed towards our area while we experience high humidity.
Future cast shows more storms headed towards our area while we experience high humidity.(WBTV)

It’s been an active end to the work week and another round of storms is on the way for our Saturday. Morning lows will start off in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s. High humidity will still play a factor in those feels like temperatures, however! Anticipate heat indices around 100-degrees before storms start to develop once again.

Although an isolated to widely scattered shower or storm is possible during the first half of the day, a better chance for storms arrives by the evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Stay weather aware!

Tomorrow we could experience high's of 91 degrees before scattered storms in the afternoon.
Tomorrow we could experience high's of 91 degrees before scattered storms in the afternoon.(WBTV)

Sunday will be drier, but hotter. Highs will lift back into the mid 90s with only an isolated storm chance in the forecast.

That trend will carry us over into the start of next week! High temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 90s at times next week, with scattered storm chances returning by the end of the 7-day forecast.

Expect scattered storms this weekend before things clear up next week.
Expect scattered storms this weekend before things clear up next week.(WBTV)

