First Alert Weather Day: Hot temperatures, high humidity making for stormy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for both Friday and Saturday as hot, humid weather has brought a chance for strong storms both days.

Today and Saturday: More strong storms likely

Sunday: Stays hot and humid, lower storm chance

Next Week: Intense heat and tropical humidity

Both today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. The active storm pattern that started Thursday will continue through the start of the weekend.

A shower or thunderstorm will be possible at any point through Saturday night, but the greatest risk for severe weather will come during the afternoon and evening hours.

The greatest risks appear to be deadly lightning, damaging wind gusts and intense downpours that could lead to localized flooding. The heat won’t be quite as intense as it was Thursday (95 degrees), but the humidity will make up for it.

Highs both days will top out in the lower 90s, but the heat index will reach at least 100 degrees both afternoons.

In between, the risk for overnight thunderstorms will continue with muggy lows in the 70s for most.

By Sunday and early next, thunderstorm chances will lower, but with more sunshine, it will be hotter, and the humidity will not take a break.

Highs Sunday through Wednesday are likely to top out in the middle 90s with heat index values well over 100 degrees each afternoon. Storms chances look to return to the forecast late next week.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

