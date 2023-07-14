Crews respond to East Charlotte building fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have responded to a major building fire in East Charlotte.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Tryon Street for what was a major building fire.

Structure Fire Update; 2200 block of North Tryon St. single story commercial building with heavy fire showing on arrival. Defensive operations in progress. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/eSsuNiZSL9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 14, 2023

Upon arrival Charlotte FD saw heavy smoke in the area and made efforts to put out the fire.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the intersection of North Tryon St and West 24th street have been closed in response to the building fire.

Road Closure due to Fire in the Metro Division https://t.co/RZSOPaRq3T — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 14, 2023

WBTV will keep you update with more information as soon as more information becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.