Crews respond to East Charlotte building fire

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Tryon Street
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have responded to a major building fire in East Charlotte.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Tryon Street for what was a major building fire.

Upon arrival Charlotte FD saw heavy smoke in the area and made efforts to put out the fire.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the intersection of North Tryon St and West 24th street have been closed in response to the building fire.

WBTV will keep you update with more information as soon as more information becomes available.

