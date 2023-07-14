City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Lake City identified the high school coach and student athletes involved in a bus crash with a tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the city said those involved are Lake City High School’s head football coach, Ronald “Ronnie” Baker, and students Antwain Jones, Blayne Edwards, Andre McFadden-Pressley and Torrance Wilson.

Florence School District 3 confirmed Baker was driving one of their mini-buses that was traveling back from a football camp at South Carolina State University.

District officials said three of the students were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, one student was transported to a Charleston area hospital and Baker was transported to a Columbia area hospital. WIS News 10 reached out to sources for an update on their conditions, but haven’t heard back.

The city is holding a community prayer for Baker and the students at the Lake City High School Football Field on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Surrounding areas and communities are asked to join the city at the football field.

South Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and charges are possible.

