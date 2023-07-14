PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer

Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football camp in Orangeburg, according to the City of Lake City.(Florence School District 3)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Lake City identified the high school coach and student athletes involved in a bus crash with a tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the city said those involved are Lake City High School’s head football coach, Ronald “Ronnie” Baker, and students Antwain Jones, Blayne Edwards, Andre McFadden-Pressley and Torrance Wilson.

Florence School District 3 confirmed Baker was driving one of their mini-buses that was traveling back from a football camp at South Carolina State University.

District officials said three of the students were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, one student was transported to a Charleston area hospital and Baker was transported to a Columbia area hospital. WIS News 10 reached out to sources for an update on their conditions, but haven’t heard back.

The city is holding a community prayer for Baker and the students at the Lake City High School Football Field on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Surrounding areas and communities are asked to join the city at the football field.

South Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and charges are possible.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

The publisher of The Charlotte Observer for over two decades has died.
Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90
The city council first floated the idea in September and took a major step forward this week.
Tega Cay seeks permit to hire sharpshooters to kill deer
The goal of the camp was to bring tennis to children in urban and rural areas.
Tennis camp aims to help youth in Anson, Rowan counties
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte